Mazda standalone net profit rises 49.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.88% to Rs 80.34 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 49.29% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.88% to Rs 80.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.3449.639.146.5110.757.349.626.327.334.91

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