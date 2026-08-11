Mazda standalone net profit rises 49.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.88% to Rs 80.34 croreNet profit of Mazda rose 49.29% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.88% to Rs 80.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.3449.63 62 OPM %9.146.51 -PBDT10.757.34 46 PBT9.626.32 52 NP7.334.91 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content