Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazda standalone net profit rises 49.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Mazda standalone net profit rises 49.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 61.88% to Rs 80.34 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 49.29% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.88% to Rs 80.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.3449.63 62 OPM %9.146.51 -PBDT10.757.34 46 PBT9.626.32 52 NP7.334.91 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 80.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1059.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit rises 257.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 44.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 38.50% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Next Story