MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.25% to Rs 24.04 crore

Net Loss of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.25% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 50.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.20% to Rs 122.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

24.0443.12122.41159.39-79.70-152.37-64.65-54.553.073.3023.6521.40-11.38-16.57-39.43-50.75-11.29-5.02-39.33-50.52

