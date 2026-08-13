McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.87% to Rs 15.05 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 230.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 15.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.0514.92-43.92-112.53-9.69-229.61-10.09-230.26-25.27-230.26

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