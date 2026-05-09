Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported 291% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 530 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 135 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 205% YoY to Rs 889 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 682 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 305% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA increased 271% YoY to Rs 703 crore during the quarter. Average daily turnover (ADT) in the futures and options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 5,40,000 crore.

Total expenses rose 58.27% YoY to Rs 242.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 46.06 crore (down 0.43% YoY), while finance costs jumped 61.53% YoY to Rs 0.21 crore during the period under review.

Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX said, "Our operating revenue more than doubled, growing by 113% YoY, reflecting our focused strategy, strong execution, increased participation, across all segments, new members & new products. To strengthen the Commodity Derivatives ecosystem, we initiated a focused drive - Price in India : Hedge in India to promote and deepen hedging participation in India. Institutional and retail investors have also increasingly embraced the commodity asset class, leading to broader and deeper market participation. Going forward, our focus remains on sustainable growth, diversification of participation, products; further strengthening technology and risk frameworks, and continued enhancement of shareholder value