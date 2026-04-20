MCX receives SEBI approval for incorporation of coal exchange company

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced that it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to invest in a proposed Coal Exchange company. This marks MCX's significant commitment into the energy sector and deepening commodity ecosystem. With highly liquid derivatives contracts on crude oil, natural gas and the launch last year of its electricity futures contract, the foray into coal via the new entity, will make MCX's energy presence comprehensive. It is aimed at developing a regulated, transparent, technology-driven market platform for buying and selling coal that facilitates an efficient and robust price discovery for coal in the country.

Pursuant to SEBI's approval granted on 17 April 2026, MCX plans to incorporate a new subsidiary, likely to be named 'MCX Coal Exchange' or 'MCX Coal Exchange of India.'