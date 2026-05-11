Medi Assist Healthcare Services added 3.04% to Rs 388.65 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.44 crore in Q4 FY26, which is higher by 148.7% as compared with the PAT of Rs 21.49 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net sales for the period under review rose by 28.1% YoY to Rs 241.99 crore.

Total operating expenses increased by 30.7% to Rs 193.73 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 27.90 crore, down by 7% from Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY25. Tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 4.93 crore, down 36.6% YoY. The company wrote back deferred taxes worth Rs 31.50 crore in Q4 FY26.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 87.89 crore (down 3.3% YoY) and Rs 904.77 crore (up 25.1% YoY), respectively. Satish Gidugu, chief executive officer and whole-time director, said: "FY26 was a milestone year for Medi Assist as we combined strong growth with deep technology-led transformation. Becoming debt-free and net-cash-positive strengthens our ability to invest in the future, while our AI-powered platforms are now operating at unprecedented scale, processing nearly one million claims every month with industry-leading automation and fraud detection. The rapid expansion of MAtrix, successful integration of Paramount, and our new global partnerships position us strongly to build the next generation of intelligent, borderless healthcare administration."