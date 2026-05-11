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Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 148.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 241.99 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 148.67% to Rs 53.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 241.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.29% to Rs 87.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 904.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 723.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales241.99188.87 28 904.77723.32 25 OPM %19.9421.58 -19.3021.31 - PBDT48.8644.16 11 171.68167.57 2 PBT27.9030.05 -7 94.55111.78 -15 NP53.4421.49 149 87.8990.88 -3

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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