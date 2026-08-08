Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 23.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 236.52 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 23.57% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 236.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.236.52190.5620.3022.0556.7544.6234.9130.5127.6822.40

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