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Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 50.72% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps rose 76.74% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.72% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.12% to Rs 12.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.426.94 -51 12.4025.37 -51 OPM %-60.23-3.31 --75.89-7.21 - PBDT3.531.89 87 -1.220.88 PL PBT3.031.45 109 -3.02-0.84 -260 NP3.041.72 77 -3.04-0.57 -433

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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