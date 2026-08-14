Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 84.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.37% to Rs 428.45 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 84.46% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 83.37% to Rs 428.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales428.45233.65 83 OPM %1.502.02 -PBDT4.582.36 94 PBT4.412.18 102 NP2.731.48 84
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