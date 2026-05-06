Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, HB Estate Developers Ltd, Raymond Realty Ltd and Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2026.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, HB Estate Developers Ltd, Raymond Realty Ltd and Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2026.

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 14.92 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd spiked 17.06% to Rs 161.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17188 shares in the past one month. HB Estate Developers Ltd surged 15.34% to Rs 90. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1085 shares in the past one month. Raymond Realty Ltd spurt 15.06% to Rs 545.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20909 shares in the past one month.