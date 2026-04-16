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Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 300.67 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 300.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 271.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.14% to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.39% to Rs 1256.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1887.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales300.67271.78 11 1256.951887.02 -33 OPM %1.801.98 -1.631.00 - PBDT2.861.82 57 10.678.51 25 PBT2.691.63 65 9.987.72 29 NP1.41-0.20 LP 5.853.50 67

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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