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Medico Intercontinental reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 22.49 crore

Net loss of Medico Intercontinental reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 22.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 84.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.4921.16 6 84.0895.32 -12 OPM %7.169.17 -3.548.58 - PBDT-0.131.75 PL -3.917.61 PL PBT-1.551.47 PL -9.346.82 PL NP-0.651.17 PL -3.205.06 PL

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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