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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Remedies secures order from PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic

Medico Remedies secures order from PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Medico Remedies has secured government supply order for USD 1,406,450 to supply to PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic.

PROMESE/CAL (Programa de Medicamentos Esenciales y Central de Logtica) is the program responsible for the centralized purchase and distribution of medicines, health supplies and laboratory reagents that meets the demand of the National Public Health System in the Country of Dominican Republic. Medico Remedies has secured the order to supply tablets, capsules and dry syrups to PROMESE/CAL and will complete the supply of the full order within 3 months.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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