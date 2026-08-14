Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.44% to Rs 69.40 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 38.46% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.44% to Rs 69.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.69.4038.254.767.404.063.213.342.442.521.82

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