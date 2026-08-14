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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.44% to Rs 69.40 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 38.46% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.44% to Rs 69.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales69.4038.25 81 OPM %4.767.40 -PBDT4.063.21 26 PBT3.342.44 37 NP2.521.82 38

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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