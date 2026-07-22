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Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.84% to Rs 1879.60 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services declined 21.67% to Rs 33.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.84% to Rs 1879.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1542.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1879.601542.63 22 OPM %7.098.47 -PBDT119.80118.38 1 PBT41.8852.77 -21 NP33.1842.36 -22

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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