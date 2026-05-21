Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 1864.39 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 24.62% to Rs 63.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1864.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1509.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.12% to Rs 219.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 6892.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6136.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.