Medplus Health Services (MedPlus) rose 4.22% after the company reported a 24.62% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.98 crore on a 23.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,864.39 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 31.45% to Rs 80.34 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 189.77 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 24.71% compared with Rs 152.17 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 10.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 10.1% in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 23.48% YoY to Rs 1,828.98 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 23.86% YoY to Rs 34.78 crore in Q4 FY26.