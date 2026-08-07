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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.723.96 19 OPM %98.3195.96 -PBDT0.320.76 -58 PBT0.320.76 -58 NP0.270.54 -50

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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