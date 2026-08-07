Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 4.72 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.723.9698.3195.960.320.760.320.760.270.54

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