Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 4.72 croreNet profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.723.96 19 OPM %98.3195.96 -PBDT0.320.76 -58 PBT0.320.76 -58 NP0.270.54 -50
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