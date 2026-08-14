Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 12.35 croreNet profit of Meera Industries declined 13.58% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.3510.52 17 OPM %11.2613.69 -PBDT1.411.45 -3 PBT0.941.01 -7 NP0.700.81 -14
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