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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries declined 13.58% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.3510.52 17 OPM %11.2613.69 -PBDT1.411.45 -3 PBT0.941.01 -7 NP0.700.81 -14

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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