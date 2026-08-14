Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries declined 13.58% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.3510.5211.2613.691.411.450.941.010.700.81

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