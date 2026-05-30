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Meera Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net loss of Meera Industries reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.66% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 37.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.827.40 19 37.8339.85 -5 OPM %-4.888.11 -7.5914.53 - PBDT-0.380.66 PL 2.915.89 -51 PBT-0.830.34 PL 1.134.62 -76 NP-0.640.19 PL 0.983.72 -74

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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