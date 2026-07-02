The ordered machines are designed to support BSY filament twisted yarn production for fabrics and industrial applications, typically using polyester, viscose, cotton, and blended yarns.
MEERA's solution set, particularly its high-speed TFO (Two-For-One) twisting expertise for hightwist yarns, is well suited to modern manufacturing requirements where productivity, package quality, and energy efficiency are key operating priorities.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content