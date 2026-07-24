Meesho drops after Q1 revenue jumps 48% YoY; losses narrow

Meesho fell 4.54% to Rs 180.38 after the company reported its Q1 FY27 results.

The company's adjusted loss after extraordinary items narrowed to Rs 132.84 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 215.92 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 166.35 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net sales increased 48.3% YoY and 5.1% QoQ to Rs 3,712.81 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Pre-tax loss narrowed to Rs 132.84 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 240.09 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 160.09 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenditure rose 37.6% YoY to Rs 3,937.46 crore. Employee expenses increased 17.3% YoY to Rs 243.08 crore, while depreciation surged 146.4% YoY to Rs 19.66 crore. Finance costs rose 46.9% YoY to Rs 2.13 crore.

Operationally, Net Merchandise Value (NMV) grew 34% YoY to Rs 11,614 crore, driven by continued user growth and engagement. Marketplace revenue from operations increased 48% YoY to Rs 3,707 crore, supported by improved delivery conversion through lower cancellations, lower Return-to-Origin (RTO) rates and higher platform monetisation. Contribution margin expanded to 4.6% of NMV, up 54 basis points QoQ, while Marketplace Adjusted EBITDA improved to (1.2%) of NMV, reflecting stronger marketplace economics. Annual Transacting Users (ATUs) increased 29% YoY to 274 million, while placed orders rose 29% YoY to 725 million. Purchase frequency improved to 10.3 transactions per user annually. Prepaid orders accounted for around 37% of shipped orders, contributing to lower cancellations and RTO rates.

The platform supported over 1.04 million Annual Transacting Sellers, up 81% YoY, with 45% of sellers based in Tier 2 and smaller towns. Seller growth in Tier 4 towns reached 125% YoY. Last Twelve Months (LTM) free cash flow improved by around 15% to negative Rs 537 crore from negative Rs 633 crore in the previous quarter. As of 30 June 2026, Meesho had a cash balance of Rs 6,521 crore. Commenting on the results, chief financial officer Dhiresh Bansal said the company delivered strong NMV growth while improving contribution margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow despite higher fuel costs and minimum wage increases in some states. He added that artificial intelligence is becoming foundational across product discovery, seller growth, logistics and engineering, helping the company innovate faster while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.