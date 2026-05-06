Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 166.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.13% to Rs 3531.21 crore

Net Loss of Meesho reported to Rs 166.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1391.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.13% to Rs 3531.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2399.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1357.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3941.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 12626.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9389.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.