Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 49.99 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets rose 34.73% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.9948.9714.9010.807.255.107.235.086.755.01

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