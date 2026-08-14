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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 49.99 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets rose 34.73% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.9948.97 2 OPM %14.9010.80 -PBDT7.255.10 42 PBT7.235.08 42 NP6.755.01 35

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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