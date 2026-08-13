Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 2.12 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation declined 32.14% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.121.90 12 OPM %57.0874.21 -PBDT0.340.40 -15 PBT0.190.28 -32 NP0.190.28 -32
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