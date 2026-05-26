Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 1.96 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.42% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.