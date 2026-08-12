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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 269.23% to Rs 2.40 crore

Net profit of Mega Nirman & Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 269.23% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.400.65 269 OPM %-13.33-44.62 -PBDT0.09-0.17 LP PBT0.04-0.18 LP NP0.03-0.18 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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