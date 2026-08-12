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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 40.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 40.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 132.57 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 40.25% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 132.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.57107.34 24 OPM %5.636.33 -PBDT5.344.27 25 PBT3.052.09 46 NP2.231.59 40

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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