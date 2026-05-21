Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 70.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 146.06 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 70.99% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 146.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.38% to Rs 9.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.53% to Rs 532.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 361.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.