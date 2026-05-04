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Meghmani Crop Nutrition receives regulatory approval for manufacturing nano fertilizers

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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Meghmani Organics announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Meghmani Crop Nutrition (MCNL), has received approval from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for the manufacturing of nano fertilizer products - Nano DAP, Nano NPK and Nano Zinc.

The approval reflects the company's continued focus on supporting Indian agriculture with next generation crop nutrition solutions. These additions will further strengthen Meghmani's crop nutrition portfolio and enhance its ability to serve evolving farmer requirements across multiple nutrient categories.

These products will be manufactured at the company's Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat, leveraging existing infrastructure with no additional capital expenditure. Commercial production is expected to commence during Kharif season this year.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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