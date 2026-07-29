Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 280.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 542.83 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics rose 280.05% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 542.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 613.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.542.83613.6218.0410.9096.7854.0066.9824.3048.1912.68

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