Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 280.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 542.83 croreNet profit of Meghmani Organics rose 280.05% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 542.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 613.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales542.83613.62 -12 OPM %18.0410.90 -PBDT96.7854.00 79 PBT66.9824.30 176 NP48.1912.68 280
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content