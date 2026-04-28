Meghna Infracon Infrastructure expands its premium redevelopment portfolio in Mumbai

Adds estimated gross development value of Rs 600 cr

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure announced the expansion of its premium redevelopment portfolio across Mumbai Metropolitan regions most sought-after residential and Commercial micro-markets, with five new projects spanning the western suburbs and Thane.

With the addition of these projects, carrying an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately 600 crore, the company's total construction pipeline now exceeds 10 lakh sq. ft., with a cumulative estimated GDV of over 1,000 crore. This reinforces its strategy to strengthen presence across premium, high-demand residential corridors of the city.