Meghna Infracon rises after adding Rs 600 crore to project pipeline

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 2.35% to Rs 748 after the company announced an expansion of its redevelopment portfolio in Mumbai.

The company said it has added projects with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 600 crore, taking its cumulative estimated GDV to over Rs 1,000 crore.

The expansion includes premium residential and commercial projects across key micro-markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including western suburbs and Thane. The developments will be executed under the redevelopment model and will offer housing, retail and office spaces.

The company said the move is aimed at strengthening its presence in high-demand urban locations, supported by strong demand for premium, design-led housing in the city.