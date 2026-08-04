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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 45.83% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.83% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.050.72 46 OPM %26.6729.17 -PBDT0.290.22 32 PBT0.260.19 37 NP0.190.14 36

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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