Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.83% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.83% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.050.7226.6729.170.290.220.260.190.190.14

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