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Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 64.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 64.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.98% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.920.68 35 2.923.56 -18 OPM %36.9629.41 -31.5122.19 - PBDT0.350.21 67 0.960.85 13 PBT0.320.18 78 0.840.74 14 NP0.230.14 64 0.620.56 11

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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