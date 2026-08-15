Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 21.94 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology rose 27.27% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 21.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.9418.33 20 OPM %14.6314.51 -PBDT1.951.66 17 PBT1.761.53 15 NP1.260.99 27
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