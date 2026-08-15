Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 21.94 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 27.27% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 21.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.9418.3314.6314.511.951.661.761.531.260.99

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