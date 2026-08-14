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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Mehta Integrated Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.22 -68 OPM %-114.2931.82 -PBDT-0.080.07 PL PBT-0.080.07 PL NP-0.080.07 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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