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Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Mehta Integrated Finance declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.05% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.19% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.36 -56 0.751.09 -31 OPM %6.2550.00 -13.3338.53 - PBDT0.010.18 -94 0.100.42 -76 PBT0.010.18 -94 0.090.41 -78 NP0.010.18 -94 0.090.41 -78

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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