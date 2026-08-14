Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit rises 587.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Mena Mani Industries rose 587.50% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.464.1325.114.601.120.191.100.161.100.16

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