Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit rises 587.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 4.46 croreNet profit of Mena Mani Industries rose 587.50% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.464.13 8 OPM %25.114.60 -PBDT1.120.19 489 PBT1.100.16 588 NP1.100.16 588
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