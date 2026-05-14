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Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 108.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 87.18 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 108.47% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 87.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.43% to Rs 38.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.79% to Rs 293.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales87.1863.82 37 293.81239.28 23 OPM %24.7915.68 -20.0117.52 - PBDT21.0411.17 88 60.1342.65 41 PBT18.079.32 94 50.1533.84 48 NP13.786.61 108 38.2524.93 53

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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