Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 67.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.57% to Rs 91.79 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings rose 67.38% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 91.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.7967.21 37 OPM %21.9319.21 -PBDT21.2713.36 59 PBT18.5111.06 67 NP14.118.43 67
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