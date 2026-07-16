Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 67.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.57% to Rs 91.79 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 67.38% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 91.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.7967.2121.9319.2121.2713.3618.5111.0614.118.43

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