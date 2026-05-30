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Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.31% to Rs 73.22 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 4.47% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 73.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.25% to Rs 25.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 304.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.2255.76 31 304.16253.66 20 OPM %11.3516.62 -15.4417.70 - PBDT8.768.49 3 46.6242.44 10 PBT5.455.62 -3 34.7931.82 9 NP4.444.25 4 25.5823.85 7

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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