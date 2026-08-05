Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 5.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 83.26 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 5.92% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 83.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.2680.29 4 OPM %17.3116.84 -PBDT14.2213.16 8 PBT10.8910.44 4 NP8.237.77 6
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