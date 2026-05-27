Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 61.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.90% to Rs 23.67 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 61.39% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.16% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 93.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.