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Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 61.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.90% to Rs 23.67 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 61.39% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.16% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 93.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.6719.26 23 93.3472.19 29 OPM %-0.970.21 -0.471.81 - PBDT1.851.98 -7 3.3413.98 -76 PBT1.591.73 -8 2.4413.04 -81 NP3.519.09 -61 6.9017.32 -60

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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