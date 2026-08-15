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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 23.03 crore

Net Loss of Mercantile Ventures reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.0321.08 9 OPM %-0.26-1.47 -PBDT2.35-0.23 LP PBT2.15-0.44 LP NP-0.65-1.12 42

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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