Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 80.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 80.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 34.13% to Rs 20.21 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 80.65% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.12% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 102.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.2130.68 -34 102.0889.64 14 OPM %-11.58-2.84 -5.169.06 - PBDT1.981.59 25 10.2310.70 -4 PBT0.851.37 -38 6.599.94 -34 NP0.301.55 -81 4.187.48 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 496.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 112.09% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story