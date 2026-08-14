Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 29.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.90% to Rs 33.38 croreNet profit of Mercury EV-Tech rose 29.92% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.90% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.3822.57 48 OPM %9.779.39 -PBDT2.892.49 16 PBT1.952.19 -11 NP1.651.27 30
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