Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 69.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 15.96 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 69.07% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.9618.147.4613.011.122.390.391.550.300.97

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