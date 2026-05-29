Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.06% to Rs 20.44 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 10.81% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.06% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.82% to Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 75.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.